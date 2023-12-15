KCCI advocates for setting up pre-export pashmina DNA lab in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 15: In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the quality assurance measures for one of Kashmir’s prized exports, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has fervently advocated the establishment of a pre-export Pashmina DNA lab in Srinagar.

The chamber presented this proposal during a pivotal meeting with Reenu Lata, Economic Advisor at the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry held in New Delhi. The initiative is seen as a proactive step to enhance the credibility and authenticity of Pashmina products originating from the region, signaling a commitment to quality standards in the industry.

A statement said that President KCCI, Javed Ahmad Tenga along with Treasurer Zubair Mahajan and the Executive Committee Member Lateef Ahmad Bhat met Reenu Lata, Economic Advisor, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry at New Delhi.

The meeting was a follow-up to the meeting held earlier with the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal.

“The Economic Advisor’s attention was invited to the Union Commerce Minister’s on-the-spot orders for establishing a Pre-export Pashmina DNA Testing Lab accredited with NABL and Wild Life Department at Srinagar/ Delhi where over 95% Pashmina is manufactured. And the necessity of Certification at the proposed lab to be made mandatory for customs to accept for clearance of export consignment to avoid seizure and delay in exports.”

“KCCI has long been demanding the establishment of the Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Srinagar to facilitate the movement of export cargo. It has gained importance given the growing international demand for Kashmir Handicrafts/ Horticulture/Agriculture/Floriculture/ spices/wooden & Papier Machie products etc. The potential for the growth of the horticulture sector from the present Rs 10000 crore to Rs 25000 crore will substantially add to the SDGP with its trickledown effect to remote corners. The Hon’ble Minister had expressed surprise on learning that the ICD did not exist in Srinagar and had issued on-the-spot orders for its establishment. Yet no progress seems to have been made about it.”

KCCI further as per the statement said that the artisan-dependent cottage Shawl products are levied 12 % GST. KCCI has all along been pleading that the GST rate on shawls be reduced to a lower 5% slab. We understand that it is the mandate of the Union Finance Ministry to consider it. Still, given the importance and nodal role your ministry plays in the growth and development of the artisanal-based shawl and handicrafts sector, the Ministry may consider recommending the case of reducing GST on Shawls from the present 12% to 5%. This step will help in the development and rehabilitation of the lakh of artisans who face an uncertain future due to ups and downs experienced by them from time to time.

“The Economic Advisor’s attention was drawn to the keen interest shown by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the development and growth of Kashmir Pashmina Shawls by wearing Kashmiri Jamawar Shawls. It has accorded dignity to the artisans and the brand Kashmir – the renewed international exposure,” the statement.

“The Economic Advisor assured that the matters discussed in the meeting, and also referred to, by the Union Commerce Minister will be resolved as early as possible. The President of KCCI thanked her for listening to them with keen interest and a positive approach,” it said.