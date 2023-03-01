KCCI appeals LG administration to implement Maharashtra government scheme on land lease

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Sinha to implement the Maharashtra government's scheme regarding the conversion of government-owned leased land into a freehold.

As per the KCCI statement, the scheme which was launched by the Maharashtra government in March 2019 has been further extended till 2024. The said scheme has been extended because the beneficiaries could not avail of it due to the outbreak of Covid 19.