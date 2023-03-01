KCCI appeals LG administration to implement Maharashtra government scheme on land lease

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Sinha to implement the Maharashtra government's scheme regarding the conversion of government-owned leased land into a freehold.
As per the KCCI statement, the scheme which was launched by the Maharashtra government in March 2019 has been further extended till 2024. The said scheme has been extended because the beneficiaries could not avail of it due to the outbreak of Covid 19.
"Similarly, the leaseholders in Jammu and Kashmir could not make adequate use of their lease period due to turmoil and other factors detrimental to business activities. Hence, the need to review the lease policy and tenure."
"The Maharashtra lease conversion scheme is a progressive one and a similar scheme needs to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Once implemented it will not only benefit thousands of leaseholders but enable the Government to earn a substantial amount of revenue.