KCCI apprises J&K Bank top brass about Kashmir’s ‘distressful’ business conditions

As per the KCCI statement, the attention of the CEO & MD of J&K Bank was drawn to the distressful conditions that prevailed in J&K in general and Kashmir in particular since the devastating 2014 floods, turmoil, shutdowns, restrictions, and communication breakdown during 2016, 2018,2019 and COVID-19 epidemic which dealt a crippling blow to the economy as a result of which handicrafts, trade, industry, commerce, tourism, horticulture, transport, education, health and other sectors fared extremely poorly.”

The CEO’s attention was drawn to the fact that despite these economic problems the businesses ensured that the dues of banks were paid back which is evidenced by the fact that NPAs in the Kashmir valley both amount and number wise is far less than compared to other places. Moreover, it was impressed upon him that there are hardly any willful defaulters who defaulted due to circumstances beyond borrowers’ Control, reads the statement.