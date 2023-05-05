KCCI concerned over suspension of Go First flights

Srinagar, May 5: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) is deeply concerned about the suspension of flights by Go First Airlines and its decision to file for bankruptcy.
As per the statement, this act by the airlines has caused distress to the passengers in general and tourists in particular who are on a visit to Kashmir or are scheduled to travel to Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days by the Airlines.
KCCI, in particular, is anguished about the inward/outward journey of thousands of passengers who have been left in the lurch even without having the slightest clue about the fate of the flights they were booked for travel.
"A large number of tourism stakeholders, students, NRKs/ patients/ business travellers have approached KCCI for taking up the matter with the Government, DGCA etc to help them out of the over the situation."
"Many of them face the risk of losing their jobs and the patients at risk of life. The KCCI believes that the grounding of the entire fleet by Go First could not have been an abrupt decision but a planned one in view of the growing list of creditors and its failure in acquiring aircraft engines and other spare parts from manufacturers abroad. Accordingly, the Airlines should have acted responsibly by not taking bookings."
"There has to be accountability for the passengers who are forced to overstay and pay exorbitant fares to reach their destinations. Moreover, as consequence many have missed their connecting flights for International travel."
KCCI impresses upon the authorities to ensure the operation of more flights by other Airlines to make good the loss of about 12 flights of the Srinagar/Jammu sector. "The tourism sector in Kashmir has been largely affected by the cancellation of flights by Go First facing an uncertain future and its booked passengers a stressful present."