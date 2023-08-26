KCCI delegation discusses implementation of OTS scheme with Chief Secretary

Srinagar: A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at the Civil Secretariat on August 25 to discuss the implications and impracticalities of Special OTS Scheme recently announced by the J&K Bank about its NPAs.

A statement issued said that the delegation brought home to the Chief Secretary the reservations to the fact that the OTS Scheme was not designed in consonance with the proposals made by KCCI to the Bank after due deliberations with stakeholders.

"The discriminatory riders like the upper limit of Rs 50 lakh, lesser period of repayment and omission of NPAs with collateral securities which the said OTS is laden with were highlighted before the Chief Secretary. After detailed deliberations on the impracticalities of the said OTS scheme suggestions were made to make the OTS Scheme practical and adaptable."