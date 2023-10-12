KCCI demands fact-finding committee to unearth root causes of power crisis in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a pressing development, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded the establishment of a fact-finding committee to delve into the underlying factors responsible for the ongoing power crisis in Kashmir.
As the region grapples with persistent electricity shortages, the KCCI's call for a comprehensive inquiry seeks to illuminate the root of this critical issue, raising questions about the reliability and sustainability of the energy infrastructure.
Javid Tenga, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, voiced his concerns, emphasising, "Despite assurances from the authorities regarding the procurement of additional power from external sources, the situation on the ground has not seen any improvement. This power crisis is affecting not only businesses and industries but also the people's lives."
He further added, "KCCI firmly requests the Lt Governor's administration to establish a fact-finding Committee aimed at identifying the problematic links responsible for the plight of consumers, especially our vulnerable citizens such as senior citizens, the sick, students, and the vital sectors of health, education, industries, tourism, industrial estates, CA stores, shopkeepers, and traders due to the persistent power shortages during the impending cold winter months."
The KCCI in a statement it has been closely monitoring the increasingly erratic electric power supply situation in the valley over the past several weeks, which has severely impacted all types of trade and businesses, as well as households.
The Chamber expressed its grave concern and disappointment with the contradictory policies of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.
The KPDCL had promised an uninterrupted flawless electric supply with the installation of smart meters. Still, the power supply has been erratic throughout the summer, and now, the Department has announced a scheduled power supply instead of ensuring regular supply, the chamber said.
"A week ago, the KPDCL announced that it had procured 400 MW from Uttar Pradesh and was negotiating for another 150 MW from the centre to alleviate the power shortage. However, nothing has happened since then, and the Department is introducing a winter power curtailment schedule, even though it is still autumn when power demand is lower than in the winter months."
The situation remains precarious, leaving residents and businesses in Kashmir in dire straits as they grapple with an ongoing power crisis.