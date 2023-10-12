KCCI demands fact-finding committee to unearth root causes of power crisis in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a pressing development, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded the establishment of a fact-finding committee to delve into the underlying factors responsible for the ongoing power crisis in Kashmir.

As the region grapples with persistent electricity shortages, the KCCI's call for a comprehensive inquiry seeks to illuminate the root of this critical issue, raising questions about the reliability and sustainability of the energy infrastructure.

Javid Tenga, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, voiced his concerns, emphasising, "Despite assurances from the authorities regarding the procurement of additional power from external sources, the situation on the ground has not seen any improvement. This power crisis is affecting not only businesses and industries but also the people's lives."

He further added, "KCCI firmly requests the Lt Governor's administration to establish a fact-finding Committee aimed at identifying the problematic links responsible for the plight of consumers, especially our vulnerable citizens such as senior citizens, the sick, students, and the vital sectors of health, education, industries, tourism, industrial estates, CA stores, shopkeepers, and traders due to the persistent power shortages during the impending cold winter months."