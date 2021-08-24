KCCI discusses development of handicraft, handloom with Parliamentary Committee

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad had an interaction with the Parliamentary Standing Committee for development of Handlooms, Handicrafts and welfare measures for the Weavers and Artisans in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Exporters are facing a lot of challenges and difficulties as regards to exports from the Kashmir region. As we are at the fag end of India, we are without logistic support as still we have no dry port with the result export goods reach Delhi with higher fare rates resulting losing the competition at international level,” reads a statement issued by KCCI.

It said that in view of the situation, freight subsidies be given to exporters from Jammu and Kashmir as they can't compete with others who are close to ports. “Kashmir has a geographical disadvantage in logistics in respect of road transport. In order to increase export and make our products competitive in the international market, there is need to subsidize freight both air and road.”

As per the statement KCCI told the visiting delegation that UT and Centre Government must come up with attractive schemes so that our entrepreneurs / new educated / unemployed youth will attract towards this Export Industry. All handmade items should be exempted from taxes like GST. To preserve the livelihood of Weavers, Artisans, Traders, Exporters” KCCI demanded.