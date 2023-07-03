KCCI discusses GST-related issues with officials

As per the statement, Shangloo congratulated Commercial Taxes Department on the successful completion of 6 years of implementation of the GST regime.

"Considering Input Tax Credit claimed beyond the cutoff date for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19. It has been observed that a demand order is issued by the Tax officer for payment of tax, interest and penalty which is always appealable within 3 months from the date of issue, while the recovery wing of the department starts recovery of the demand immediately for the date of issue of order though it has not become final yet. The recovery is being made from the cash ledger or credit ledger of the registered person and more so the bank account of the person or firm is frozen immediately with the instructions to the bank for remittance of the amount. This is an injustice and needs to be looked into by the Commissioner, State Taxes Department."