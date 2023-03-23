KCCI discusses handicrafts-related issues with Commerce Minister

Srinagar: In a major push towards finding solutions to long pending problems facing various economic sectors, a delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga held a meeting with Union Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal at his Parliament House office today.

As per the statement, KCCI drew the attention of the Minister to the problems facing the handicrafts sector in general and the shawl and carpet industry in particular.

KCCI apprised the Minister about the huge export potential of Pashmina and other valuable items which if given due patronage is estimated to cross the export figure of Rs 2000 crore in the next 3-4 years.

"The Minister was specifically apprised about the problems faced by Pashmina shawl exporters at customs who confuse Pashmina guard hair with shreds of Shahtoosh as a result of which export consignments are stopped and legal action taken against them.