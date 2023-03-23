KCCI discusses handicrafts-related issues with Commerce Minister

Srinagar: In a major push towards finding solutions to long pending problems facing various economic sectors, a delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga held a meeting with Union Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal at his Parliament House office today.
As per the statement, KCCI drew the attention of the Minister to the problems facing the handicrafts sector in general and the shawl and carpet industry in particular.
KCCI apprised the Minister about the huge export potential of Pashmina and other valuable items which if given due patronage is estimated to cross the export figure of Rs 2000 crore in the next 3-4 years.
"The Minister was specifically apprised about the problems faced by Pashmina shawl exporters at customs who confuse Pashmina guard hair with shreds of Shahtoosh as a result of which export consignments are stopped and legal action taken against them.
The Commerce Minister’s attention was drawn to the fact that only 2 testing centres at Dehradun and Kolkata are available at present which takes an indefinite time to test whether the Pashmina shawl has a mix of any banned content. The delay thus caused resulted in the cancellation of export orders as a result of which exporters are subjected to huge losses."
"It was brought to Commerce Minister’s notice that the reports from Dehradun and Kolkata testing labs differ which creates confusion. It was therefore suggested by KCCI that in case of an “Inconclusive Report” the seized consignments should be cleared and any action taken against the exporters withdrawn forthwith."
"Establishment of a pre-export Pashmina testing lab at Srinagar where over 95% of Pashmina is manufactured. And the certification done at the proposed Lab is made mandatory for the Customs to accept for clearance of export consignment to avoid seizure and delay." "Reduction in GST rate on Handmade Kashmir Pashmina Shawls was discussed in the meeting.
Union Commerce Minister was apprised about the anomaly of Pashmina and other Handcrafted shawls, Stoles, Rumals etc having been included Under HSN Code 6214 which is capped at Rs. 438/- for Drawback at Rs. 438/- per piece and qualifies for drawback of Rs. 35/- per piece only even if the value of the shawl is Rupees 100000/- or more. The irony is that it takes a value-added shawl anywhere from 6-12 months to produce but the incentive is negligible."
"Minister very kindly issued on-the-spot instructions to Union Commerce Secretary for establishing on war footing the latest Pashmina testing labs with DNA Testing facility at Craft Development Institute, Srinagar and another at Delhi to ease out the problems faced by Kashmir Pashmina exporters ( Presently the Labs are located only at Dehradun and Kolkata)," as per KCCI statement.
The Commerce Minister assured to look into the possibility of putting Pashmina and other Valuable Handmade products under any other HSN Code attracting better incentives.
The Union Commerce Minister issued the spot order for establishing Inland Container Depot( ICD) at Srinagar to facilitate exports and Horticulture products.
The Union Commerce Minister agreed with KCCI's proposal of undertaking Marketing Study Tours, particularly the carpet export which has hugely suffered in recent times, the statement reads.