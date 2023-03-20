KCCI discusses hospitality sector-related issues with Secretary Tourism

Srinagar, Mar 20: KCCI executive committee led by its President Javed Ahmad Tenga held a detailed meeting with Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Rashid Shah at Hotel Taj Vivanta.
As per the statement issued here, KCCI apprised the secretary tourism of the present status of tourism, growing tourist footfall and the challenges facing tourism stakeholders.
A detailed sector-wise fact sheet underlining the problems faced by the hospitality industry-Hotels and Houseboats, restaurants, travel, tour and transport sectors etc."
"The secretary was apprised in detail of the problems faced in the renewal of registration licences, issues of Pollution Control Board, Fire and Emergency services, Restructuring & OTS of Bank loans, Hotel & restaurant lease matters, harassment faced by tourists at Pahalgam/ Gulmarg/ Sonamarg and other tourist destinations," reads the statement.
"His attention was invited to the problem of Houseboats in renewal, repairs and reconstruction of our USP and Heritage Houseboats sector."
KCCI sought his assistance in doubling the quantity of subsidised timber required for regular upkeep and maintenance of houseboats every alternate year. KCCI recommended holding tourism promotional fairs nationally and internationally commensurate with the status and standing of the Association. The problems faced by tourist taxi / Maxi operators at the hands of traffic police by being stopped at multiple places for checking their registration and other documents.
KCCI suggested to the Secretary Tourism that vehicles checked for fitness and other operational requirements should be issued display stickers for smooth travel throughout Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and other destinations. The menace of overcharging by service providers, sale of fake handicrafts, and overcharging by transporters at tourist destinations was explained to him in detail.
The Secretary Tourism as per the statement listened to the KCCI presentation attentively and assured that the stakeholders would with a marked change in the coming days.