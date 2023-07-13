KCCI discusses roadmap for economic development with Chief Secretary

The matters relating to the announcement of a one-time settlement scheme with enhanced amount and time period restructuring of loans, Karz Mukt Schemes were also discussed.

The declining trend of the industrial sector, GeM Portal, losses suffered on account of withdrawal of status and incentives under the New Industrial Policy and inconsistency between new and old industrial policy also came up for discussion, according to the statement.

KCCI delegation also discussed the restoration and maintenance of heritage sites under a properly designed revitalization plan of Shahr-e-Khas was also deliberated upon. KCCI urged the Chief secretary that Shahr-e- Khas be included in the Srinagar Smart City plans with a separate plan for heritage conservation and the economic revival framed in order to make available adequate funds for the purpose.

"There is a need for framing a proper employment generation plan for providing employment to the unemployed youth of Shahr e Khas. As an immediate step towards this plan, the KCCI would suggest that some areas may be identified markets on Sunday market patterns to provide youth with an opportunity to make their livelihood. One such area could be footpaths/pavement in Eidgah. About 250-300 stalls can come up there which can provide livelihood to about 500 youth which in turn means 500 families."

A detailed plan for the revival of public transport with low-floor buses may be prepared and implemented. Non-existent evening transport makes life difficult for travellers mainly women, and children. Students during late hours, the statement said.