KCCI discusses roadmap for economic development with Chief Secretary
Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office bearers team led by its President Javed Ahmad Tenga held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, at the Civil Secretariat and discussed in detail the matters relating to the economic development and issues facing various sectors of economic activity.
A statement said that a memorandum presented to the Chief Secretary was discussed threadbare which the Chief Secretary noted and responded positively on most of the points relating to handicrafts, banking, industry, tourism, general trade, transport, horticulture/agriculture, education, information technology etc.
"Matters relating to Pashmina, raw material bank, handicrafts export target of Rs 4000 crore in coming years, speedy establishment of Pashmina testing lab, carpets, KCCI participation in international fairs, GI tagging, quality control, reduction in GST rate on handicrafts, district handicrafts clusters, change of HSN Code for valuable shawls, facilitation of artisans and weavers. inland container depot was discussed with the Chief Secretary", reads the statement.
The matters relating to the announcement of a one-time settlement scheme with enhanced amount and time period restructuring of loans, Karz Mukt Schemes were also discussed.
The declining trend of the industrial sector, GeM Portal, losses suffered on account of withdrawal of status and incentives under the New Industrial Policy and inconsistency between new and old industrial policy also came up for discussion, according to the statement.
KCCI delegation also discussed the restoration and maintenance of heritage sites under a properly designed revitalization plan of Shahr-e-Khas was also deliberated upon. KCCI urged the Chief secretary that Shahr-e- Khas be included in the Srinagar Smart City plans with a separate plan for heritage conservation and the economic revival framed in order to make available adequate funds for the purpose.
"There is a need for framing a proper employment generation plan for providing employment to the unemployed youth of Shahr e Khas. As an immediate step towards this plan, the KCCI would suggest that some areas may be identified markets on Sunday market patterns to provide youth with an opportunity to make their livelihood. One such area could be footpaths/pavement in Eidgah. About 250-300 stalls can come up there which can provide livelihood to about 500 youth which in turn means 500 families."
A detailed plan for the revival of public transport with low-floor buses may be prepared and implemented. Non-existent evening transport makes life difficult for travellers mainly women, and children. Students during late hours, the statement said.