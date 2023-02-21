KCCI elects new executive committee | Hope 21 group records landslide win

Srinagar, Feb 21: Elections for 21 Executive Committee seats of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) was held today, of 42 candidates who were in the poll fray 21 emerged victorious.
Hope21 group recorded a landslide win as all their members emerged victorious.
Officials said the highest number of votes were bagged by Akib Chaya with 453 voting in his favour followed by Umar Nazir Tibatbaqal with 444 votes.
Those who have been elected include Aashaq Hussain Shangloo, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Javid Ahmad Bhat, Amir Manzoor, Muzaffar Majid Jan, Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer, Farooq Ahamd Kuthoo, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Altaf Ahmad Tramboo, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Muhammad Lateif Bhat, Siah Muhammad Ibrahim, Suhail Jan, Zubair Mahajan, Touseef Ahmad Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bisati, Showkat Khan and Zahoor Hussain Alamgir.
The elections were held under the orders of the High Court putting Deputy Commissioner Srinagar overall incharge of elections with the assistance of Jt. Registrar General J&K High Court, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Srinagar and six-member Election Committee comprising of KCCI members, including the outgoing President.
Sources said that the executive committee is elected for the term of one-year and it will now elect its body within a day.
Pertinently, the elections to elect the new executive committee have been conducted after a delay of three years due to the Covid outbreak and other issues. The last election was held in 2019.