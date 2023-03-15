KCCI gives thumbs up for Rs 1,18,500crore J&K Budget

In a statement issued here, KCCI said that the central assistance of Rs 35581 crore for mitigation of natural disasters, to meet the expenditure incurred on account of the permanent restoration of infrastructure damaged due to the 2014 floods, rehabilitation, preservation and restoration of Dal and Nageen lakes providing funds for Wular Lake, besides Rs 50 crore for Tourism Promotion Rs 475 crore for upgrading tourism infrastructure is welcome.

“The provision of Rs 7100 crore for Jal Shakti for providing 18 lakhs households with taped/piped water will help raise their quality of life. (400 crores for land development in Industrial Estates is welcome). The budgetary support of Rs 457 Crore for up gradation of Tourism infrastructure, Rs 255 crore for conservation of the Environment, Rs 90 crore for Dal-Nigeen development, Rs 25 crore for the pathway of Wular lake, Rs 40 crore for Tourism Promotion, are a step in the right direction”, KCCI further said.