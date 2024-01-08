KCCI hails outgoing officials for their contribution

Srinagar, Jan 8: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) acknowledging the crucial role played by outgoing officials. The apex organisation emphasized its appreciation for the support and cooperation received during their tenures and looked forward to collaborating with the incoming officials.

A statement said that the KCCI particularly commended the proactive role of Ajaz Assad, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, for his significant efforts in overseeing the KCCI elections after a hiatus of four and a half years. “His dedication and effectiveness were crucial in putting the KCCI back on track, and the Chamber expressed gratitude for his accessible approach despite a demanding schedule. Notably, Khan’s swift decision to unlock the gates of Ali Jan Complex was lauded for preserving the livelihoods of numerous businesses and their employees.”

The Chamber also highlighted Athar Amir Khan’s tenure as Commissioner SMC/CEO Smart City, noting his positive receptiveness to suggestions for the development of Srinagar City, especially in restoring the heritage character of Shahre Khas. With his transition to the role of Administrative Secretary Planning Department, the KCCI believes he has a broader role to play in the city’s development.

Syed Abid Rashid, recognised for his efforts as Secretary Tourism, received praise for streamlining the registration and renewal processes for tourism service providers.