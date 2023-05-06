KCCI, HDFC Bank explore new business opportunities

As per the statement, the KCCI team felicitated the Managing Director HDFC. At the very outset, the HDFC – MD welcomed the KCCI team and thanked them for the opportunity of learning the perspective of trade, commerce, and industry.

Discussion on various banking matters was held in which senior officials of the bank also participated. The KCCI brought to his notice the negligible exposure of HDFC bank in advances and allied activities which he acknowledged and assured that soon a perceptible change will be noticed with respect to the increase in lending propensity of the bank. In this context, he said that the HDFC Country Credit Head will shortly undertake a visit soon and take forward the discussed issues.