KCC&I holds meeting with bank

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) and India Exim Bank held a virtual meeting on January 4 regarding Export /Import bank of India, a press release said.

According to a press note, the meeting was attendedbySheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President,office bearers andother members ofKCC&I.

In this virtual meeting presentation was givenby Virendra Mongia, Regional Head, India Exim Bank regarding Bank’s new Initiatives and other programmes.