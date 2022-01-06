KCC&I holds meeting with bank

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) and India Exim Bank held a virtual meeting on January 4 regarding Export /Import bank of India, a press release said.
According to a press note, the meeting was attendedbySheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President,office bearers andother members ofKCC&I.
In this virtual meeting presentation was givenby Virendra Mongia, Regional Head, India Exim Bank regarding Bank’s new Initiatives and other programmes.
Virendra Mongia briefed about the history and future programme / collaboration of the Bank. He stated that India Exim Bank established under an act of Parliament is the country’s Export Credit Agency, providing Medium and Long-Term (MLT) facilities mainly in Foreign Currency to sovereign governments, parastatal agencies, Indian Exporters / Companies. India Exim Bank offers financing under various programmes to promote exports from the country.
President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad stated that the India Exim Bank should organise meetings and physical awareness camps in collaboration with KCC&I in future so that “we can encourage young entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and all export businesses so that the present poor condition of exports gets improved in coming years.”