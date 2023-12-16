KCCI makes a mark at HGH India 2023

Srinagar, Dec 16: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) actively participated in the 14th Edition of HOME DECOR – GIFT – HOUSEWARE – India (HGH) held at the India Expo Mart (IEML) in Greater Noida from December 13 to 16.

A statement said that this annual fair, known for its focus on providing market-driven and well-researched trend information, drew the attention of industry professionals, retailers, trade buyers, and product sourcing agents.

Ten enthusiastic members of the KCCI delegation showcased their products and ideas at the fair, aiming to explore new markets and forge valuable connections in the industry. The event served as a platform for exhibitors and visitors to stay abreast of the latest trends in home decor, gifting, and houseware.

The inaugural ceremony of the fair was graced by the presence of key figures from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, including President Javed Ahmad Tenga, Senior Vice President Ashiq Hussain Shangloo, Treasurer Zubair Mahajan, and several other distinguished members.

The KCCI delegation received a warm reception and positive feedback from visitors, retailers, and trade buyers. The interactive platform provided an opportunity for fruitful discussions and networking. The participants reported that they successfully booked numerous orders for a variety of gift and home furnishing items, indicating the strong potential of Kashmir’s offerings in these markets.

President Javed Ahmad Tenga expressed satisfaction with the KCCI’s participation in HGH India 2023, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting regional businesses on a larger stage. He emphasised the need for continued engagement in such platforms to foster growth, collaboration, and innovation within the Kashmir business community.