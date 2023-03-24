KCCI pitches for installation of Pashmina testing machines at Srinagar, Delhi

"However, for some time the exporters are facing difficulties at customs where Wildlife Department officials send it to testing facilities outside Delhi (Dehradun/Kolkata). Sometimes the tests report the presence of Guard Hair which is confused with Shahtoosh. The process involves a considerable period of time lasting for months." "In this process, the chain of production gets disturbed affecting the livelihood of artisans involved in the process of Pashmina weaving & embroidery. Hence, the need to have the Latest Pashmina Testing Machine installed at Srinagar & Delhi and simplification of the clearance at custom. The KCCI proposed to the minister that in view of conflicting reports from laboratories, the DNA testing of export consignments be done. The Minister accepted the KCCI proposal and assured that in future the DNA testing will be done. The Minister was apprised about the issue of NOC/clearance by the Pollution Control Committee which needed to be simplified and made time-bound."

The KCCI president invited the Minister for a seminar in Srinagar to review the progress of conservation projects being carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and he accepted the invitation and asked KCCI that a suitable date for the seminar be communicated to him for confirmation, the statement said.