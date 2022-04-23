KCCI seeks LG’s intervention to end power crisis in Kashmir

President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq in a statement stated that unscheduled power cuts are causing a lot of hardships to the people in this holy month of Ramadhan.

“We have never seen such worst and frequent cuts in the holy month, especially during Sehri and Iftaar.” KCCI has urged the administration and the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people during Sehri and Iftaar hours in Kashmir.