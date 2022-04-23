KCCI seeks LG’s intervention to end power crisis in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 23: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) today expressed its concern over the unscheduled power cuts in Kashmir.
President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq in a statement stated that unscheduled power cuts are causing a lot of hardships to the people in this holy month of Ramadhan.
“We have never seen such worst and frequent cuts in the holy month, especially during Sehri and Iftaar.” KCCI has urged the administration and the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people during Sehri and Iftaar hours in Kashmir.
“In the past, the Governments and administrations tried to facilitate the people during Ramadan, but the harrowing experiences that are unfolding in this holy month of Ramadhan,” the statement said.
The patients are struggling throughout and are on oxygen support at their homes.
“I hope the administration will ensure electricity at least now for the last 10 days of this holy month. We appeal to LG ManojSinha to personally intervene so that the people will get uninterrupted electricity,” said Sheikh Ashiq in a statement.