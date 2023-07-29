KCCI seeks modifications in new JKB's OTS scheme

"KCCI was given a clear assurance that matters raised by KCCI in the discussed and submitted memorandum would be seriously considered.The Bank assurances had given great hope to the borrowers who have since been seriously engaged in the process of arranging money through sale of their assets for settlement of their cases under the promised OTS Scheme."

A statement said KCCI also raised the matter with Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary.

"The KCCI discussed the matter with the MD/CEO J&K Bank in a subsequent meeting as well. He was also reminded of his promise through a KCCI press note of June 13 The KCCI has been contacted by a large number of borrowers and affiliated organisations expressing their disbelief over the OTS Policy ( Upto 50 lakhs) which they believe is hardly going to benefit any significant section of borrowers."