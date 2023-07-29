KCCI seeks modifications in new JKB's OTS scheme

Srinagar, July 29: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed disappointment over the new J&K Bank's One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for NPAs/RLAs.
A statement said here that KCCI held a special Executive Committee meeting and deliberated on the One Time Settlement Scheme for NPAs/RLAs ( JKB Special OTS-2023 Scheme) recently announced by Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
"The Executive Committee expressed utter disappointment over the scheme on the qualifications, tenure and capping. The KCCI in its meeting held with the MD/CEO of J & K Bank, Baldev Prakash on March 21 early this year had impressed upon him the necessity and importance of a new OTS Scheme applicable across all types of borrowers upto the Rs 50 crore with a time period of 2 years which would be beneficial both to the bank and the defaulted borrowers- the Bank would recover the loaned money whereas the borrowers would repay the loan and move ahead."
"KCCI was given a clear assurance that matters raised by KCCI in the discussed and submitted memorandum would be seriously considered.The Bank assurances had given great hope to the borrowers who have since been seriously engaged in the process of arranging money through sale of their assets for settlement of their cases under the promised OTS Scheme."
A statement said KCCI also raised the matter with Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary.
"The KCCI discussed the matter with the MD/CEO J&K Bank in a subsequent meeting as well. He was also reminded of his promise through a KCCI press note of June 13 The KCCI has been contacted by a large number of borrowers and affiliated organisations expressing their disbelief over the OTS Policy ( Upto 50 lakhs) which they believe is hardly going to benefit any significant section of borrowers."
The KCCI has decided that it will take up the matter again with the Jammu & Kashmir Bank and at other appropriate levels and impress upon them to announce an OTS Scheme which would be any consequence for borrowers, the statement said.