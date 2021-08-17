KCCI seeks revision of export incentive rates for carpets

“ As most of the silk carpets come from Kashmir, the latest order will break the back of the already suffering industry at a time when it needs support from the government.” “The silk carpet and handmade carpet will get a RoDTEP at the rate of 1.2 percent against earlier 5 percent under the MEI scheme. Most of the silk carpets are made in Kashmir and this order is a discouraging sign for the dying industry,” he said.

According to KCCI, 1.2 percent is the lowest RoDTEP. “We appeal to the Union Commerce Minister to review and hike it as it will help in the revival of the ailing industry.” KCCI also appealed to B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Commerce Secretary to Government of India who previously served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to help the people associated with this industry and reconsider the new RoDTEP order and its impact on stakeholders.

Pertinent to mention, exports from J&K, especially handicrafts and silk are showing a decline trend and it will be further aggravated by the low.

According to a statement, KCCI suggested in the coming days, a representative will apprise the government of the problems and appraise the need for a hike in RoDTEP.