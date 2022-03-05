KCCI seeks revival measures to bring economy on track

Srinagar, Mar 5: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to initiate measures to revive the economy of Kashmir.
President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq while speaking to mediamen here said " our economy has suffered a lot since August 2019 which was followed by twin COVID lockdowns. The business community is facing problems, we are in touch with the LG administration and urge them to announce special revival measures to bring back Kashmir's economy on track.'
KCCI also pitched for the resumption of Srinagar-Jeddah direct flights and the upgradation of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
" Srinagar-Jeddah flights will provide a business opportunity and also has a sentimental value as Kashmir is a Muslim majority region,' Ashiq said adding that "frequent of Srinagar-Dubai flight should also be increased as it was initiated after a lot of deliberations and has a huge potential."
" We are hopeful that this spring will be a spring of opportunities for the business community in Kashmir," he said adding that the government must provide a helping hand to the trading community who have faced a lot of problems.
He also urged the J&K administration to allow the election of KCCI's executive body to be held which was earlier postponed due to the outbreak of COVID.