KCCI seeks revival measures to bring economy on track

President, KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq while speaking to mediamen here said " our economy has suffered a lot since August 2019 which was followed by twin COVID lockdowns. The business community is facing problems, we are in touch with the LG administration and urge them to announce special revival measures to bring back Kashmir's economy on track.'

KCCI also pitched for the resumption of Srinagar-Jeddah direct flights and the upgradation of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.