'KCCI successfully advocates removal of Rs 50 lakh rider on J&K Bank's OTS Scheme'

This move is aimed at making the scheme accessible to a larger section of borrowers who are seeking to avail its benefits to settle their loans with the bank.

KCCI President, Javid Tenga told Greater Kashmir " We have successfully advocated the removal of Rs 50 lakh rider on J&K Bank's OTS scheme and hopefully, the official announcement will be made in few days."

Tenga said that he discussed this crucial matter with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and subsequently met with the CEO of J&K Bank to address the issue.