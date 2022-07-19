KCCI takes up business issues with ACS Bhardwaj

AIR CONNECTIVITY:

Direct Flight from Srinagar International Airport to Sharjah/ Dubai. “As we appreciate the step for operating direct flights from Srinagar International Airport to Sharjah/ Dubai. But due to unknown reasons the service was stopped. We request your goodself to kindly look into the matter and restore this flight at least once a week. We feel that Sharjah/Dubai is an important hub for business sector from J&K .”

Direct Flight from Srinagar International Airport to Jeddah for Umrah and Hajj Pilgrims of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

We would like to draw your kind attention that the number of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from J&K is increasing day by day. The Umrah Groups are conducted by various tour operators who arrange their travel through various Airlines. These airlines operate via Delhi which is reported, does not suit the pilgrims because it adds to the travelling time and also becomes more often inconvenient for them to change the aircraft. The pilgrims would however feel it more convenient to fly from Srinagar to Jeddah directly.