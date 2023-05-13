KCCI team meets LG Manoj Sinha, discusses business-related issues

A detailed memorandum enlisting sectors and issues of concern was submitted to the Lt. Governor for consideration which included G- 20 Tourism Working Group meeting, Pashmina raw material bank, up-gradation of testing facility, separate HSN Code for Pashmina and other value-added Handicraft items, reduction in GST on handicrafts, creation of district wise handicraft clusters, labelling and quality control, Inland Container Depot and Special Economic Zone Exports, Tourism promotion , Ease of doing business, renewal of licenses under single window clearance system, common STP’S, lease issues, revival of Industrial sector/land allotment /marketing policy/continuity of incentives under 2016 Industrial policy, banking matters viz one time settlement /NPA/SARFAESI/; treatment of Horticulture at par with agriculture as a priority sector, crop insurance and dedicated corridor for transportation of fruit; conservation of environment, water Bodies, wetlands, health issues, smart city, international trade fairs, trade related issues/GST, Information Technology and education, Solid Waste Management, City transport system, identification of Bus Stands, Batamaloo Transport Transit Facility and public convenience.

The Lt Governor appreciated the issues raised by the KCCI and assured the delegation that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for early redressal. He advised that KCC&I should make efforts for women's development.