KCCI team meets LG Manoj Sinha, discusses business-related issues

Srinagar, May 13: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office bearers team called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan to discuss the current status of various sectors of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement said that the KCCI team comprising President Javid Ahmad Tenga, Ashiq Hussain Shangloo, Vice President, Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Junior Vice President, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General, Umar Nazir Tibat Baqal had a meeting with Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.
Lt. Governor warmly welcomed the team and congratulated them on having assumed charge of the KCCI executive body recently. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated and extolled the role which the KCCI stands to play in various sectors that contribute to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
A detailed memorandum enlisting sectors and issues of concern was submitted to the Lt. Governor for consideration which included G- 20 Tourism Working Group meeting, Pashmina raw material bank, up-gradation of testing facility, separate HSN Code for Pashmina and other value-added Handicraft items, reduction in GST on handicrafts, creation of district wise handicraft clusters, labelling and quality control, Inland Container Depot and Special Economic Zone Exports, Tourism promotion , Ease of doing business, renewal of licenses under single window clearance system, common STP’S, lease issues, revival of Industrial sector/land allotment /marketing policy/continuity of incentives under 2016 Industrial policy, banking matters viz one time settlement /NPA/SARFAESI/; treatment of Horticulture at par with agriculture as a priority sector, crop insurance and dedicated corridor for transportation of fruit; conservation of environment, water Bodies, wetlands, health issues, smart city, international trade fairs, trade related issues/GST, Information Technology and education, Solid Waste Management, City transport system, identification of Bus Stands, Batamaloo Transport Transit Facility and public convenience.
The Lt Governor appreciated the issues raised by the KCCI and assured the delegation that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for early redressal. He advised that KCC&I should make efforts for women's development.
At the same time, the Lieutenant Governor expressed displeasure as a large number of complaints have been received about overcharging, misguiding, harassment and sale of fake items to tourists and desired that the KCCI ensure sanitizing the stakeholders to adopt fair trade practices otherwise the Government will be forced to come down with a heavy hand on the culprits, the statement said.