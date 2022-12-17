KCCI welcomes court direction on chamber elections

Srinagar, Dec 17: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) welcomed the direction of the High Court of J&K for the completion of KCCI elections within a month.
As per the statement issued by the Kashmir apex business chamber, High Court also nominated Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court of J&K and Ladakh of Srinagar Wing along with Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Srinagar under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar to conduct and conclude the elections of KCC&I with a month.
The Spokesperson also assured all the contesting candidates and members for free and fair elections were being held anytime and assured the administration of full support and cooperation for the completion of the election as soon as possible. KCCI President. Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said that with the fresh High Court directions, elections of the Executive Committee are expected to be held anytime in the coming weeks. He has assured that the elections will be held in a free and fair environment with the guidelines of the Court order. He has appealed to all the contesting candidates to adhere to the norms and regulations of the election process.