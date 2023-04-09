Kesari Tours inaugurates office in Kashmir

Srinagar: Leading travel and tourism company, Kesari Tours has announced the opening of its new office in Kashmir.

Mushtaq Chaya, chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Hoteliers Association and the Mumtaz Group of Hotels, as well as other dignitaries from the hospitality sector, the judiciary, government officials, and well-known figures from the tourism sector, attended the opening ceremony.

During the inauguration, Mushtaq Chaya praised Kesari Tours for being a very honest company and a prompt paymaster.

He further added that Kesari’s presence in Kashmir would add a lot of value to the tourism business in the region. Kesari’s entry into the hotel business also has created jobs for local youths.