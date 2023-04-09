Kesari Tours inaugurates office in Kashmir

Srinagar: Leading travel and tourism company, Kesari Tours has announced the opening of its new office in Kashmir.
Mushtaq Chaya, chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Hoteliers Association and the Mumtaz Group of Hotels, as well as other dignitaries from the hospitality sector, the judiciary, government officials, and well-known figures from the tourism sector, attended the opening ceremony.
During the inauguration, Mushtaq Chaya praised Kesari Tours for being a very honest company and a prompt paymaster.
He further added that Kesari’s presence in Kashmir would add a lot of value to the tourism business in the region. Kesari’s entry into the hotel business also has created jobs for local youths.
Wahid Malik from New Park Group of Hotels said that opening of Kesari’s office will introduce Group Tours for Kashmiris and it will make many people travel the world at affordable costs.
Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Patil, Managing Director of Kesari Tours, expressed his excitement about the company’s expansion plans in Kashmir. He said that Kesari Tours has bigger plans for Kashmir and would be expanding its operations in tourism, hospitality, training, and education. “Additionally, the company is developing a separate vertical of the transport division. All these efforts would provide direct employment opportunities for the youths of Jammu & Kashmir.”
“Kesari Tours has always been committed to providing the best travel and tourism services to its customers. With the new office in Kashmir, the company aims to enhance its presence in the region and offer more customized travel packages to its clients,” he said.
Kesari Tours is a leading travel and tourism company in India, providing a wide range of travel services including customized tour packages, group tours, corporate tours, and more. The company has a strong presence in India and abroad and is known for its excellent customer service and innovative travel solutions.