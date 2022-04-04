KFC celebrates ‘uniqueness of India’

Srinagar: Celebrating the brand’s signature taste offered across the country and reinforcing its runway for growth, KFC India marked the milestone of growing 600 restaurants strong with the #KFCBucketCanvas campaign.

As per the statement, the campaign brought together young artists from across the country who together, transformed the iconic KFC Bucket into the #KFCBucketCanvas, with a unique design for each city where the brand has a presence.