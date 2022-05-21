Khalid Wani bags business leadership award

Srinagar, May 20: Khalid Wani, founder and CEO of KWCG has bagged the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 'Business Leader of the Year in Professional Services' award.
"Congratulations on your success. Your achievement and accomplishments have truly paid off, getting you this well-deserved honour and award. We acknowledge your hard-earned efforts and we are sure you will be an inspiration to many-Good luck and let your good work be known to all for inspiration," wrote the Asian-African chamber in a social media message to Khalid Wani.
Wani has a vivid experience of 16 years. Presently, you may find him shuttling between calls and meetings at his Delhi office as he advises A-list politicians, actors, and sportspeople, including race car driving champion Gaurav Gill, in fields ranging from marketing strategy to policy formulation to trend forecasting.
The company flourished even during the pandemic when other businesses were struggling to survive. And while his company may be just relatively new, his zeal isn’t newfound. Music Matters (MM, established 2007), the company credited for fostering the culture of live concerts at college festivals in the Indian subcontinent,
was his first venture that soon grew popular enough to expand to Europe. Post this, he founded two more successful businesses (electric vehicles and food trucks), each with a distinct first-mover advantage. Then he finally realized his true calling: consulting and strategizing, which led to the birth of KWCG.
Hailing from a humble but dynamic Kashmiri business family shaped his work ethic: he personally attends to each client and customizes his strategy after a thorough analysis.