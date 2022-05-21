Khalid Wani bags business leadership award

"Congratulations on your success. Your achievement and accomplishments have truly paid off, getting you this well-deserved honour and award. We acknowledge your hard-earned efforts and we are sure you will be an inspiration to many-Good luck and let your good work be known to all for inspiration," wrote the Asian-African chamber in a social media message to Khalid Wani.

Wani has a vivid experience of 16 years. Presently, you may find him shuttling between calls and meetings at his Delhi office as he advises A-list politicians, actors, and sportspeople, including race car driving champion Gaurav Gill, in fields ranging from marketing strategy to policy formulation to trend forecasting.