KHARA, KHAROF announce merger

In a statement issued tourism trade bodies stated that “it gives us immense pleasure to make public and inform the trade fraternity, including Tourism Industry, in particular the members of hospitality sector that Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant OwnersFederation have merged together. In a significant move, in a joint meeting of the office bearers of KHARA and KHAROF, held at the KHARA office, on March 4, 2023, It was unanimously resolved to work in tandem under one banner for the better interests of the hospitality sector.”

“Realising the fact that the entire hospitality sector, in prevailing crisis, is faced with the toughest challenges, therefore, both organisations have pledged to work unitedly in seeking immediate attention and intervention from the powers that be. It was also decided that the modalities in regard to this unification and future course of action, shall be worked out with mutual consent and made public accordingly.”