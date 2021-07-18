KHARA re-elects Chowdhary Showkat as president
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) has urged the administration to step up promotional tourism activities across the country to tap the domestic market for the upcoming autumn and winter season.
In a statement, JKHARA President Chowdhary M Showkat said tourism will bounce back very quickly due to its majestic locations. Chowdhary, who was re-elected as president JKHARA in its general elections, said that after the first Covid wave receded last year, there was a bumper tourism season in the winter months and this time also they are expecting good tourist footfall. Chowdhary hailed the LG administration, Secretary Tourism and the Director Tourism Kashmir for organising vigorous vaccination campaigns of the tourism stakeholders.
“The vaccination of the tourism stakeholder will give confidence to the travellers to visit Kashmir who will feel safe and the service providers will also be protected against the deadly virus,” he said. Chowdhary said JKHARA would provide the LG administration and the tourism department its full support in promotional activities.
JKHARA also urged the LG Administration to announce special packages for the travel and tour operators who are the main pillars of tourism promotion of any destination. “Tour operators visit the cities and promote JK’s tourism products. They need financial assistance in tourism promotion as all sectors including tourism suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic. The financial assistance would help them launch a promotional campaign again,” said Chowdhary.