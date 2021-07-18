KHARA re-elects Chowdhary Showkat as president

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) has urged the administration to step up promotional tourism activities across the country to tap the domestic market for the upcoming autumn and winter season.

In a statement, JKHARA President Chowdhary M Showkat said tourism will bounce back very quickly due to its majestic locations. Chowdhary, who was re-elected as president JKHARA in its general elections, said that after the first Covid wave receded last year, there was a bumper tourism season in the winter months and this time also they are expecting good tourist footfall. Chowdhary hailed the LG administration, Secretary Tourism and the Director Tourism Kashmir for organising vigorous vaccination campaigns of the tourism stakeholders.