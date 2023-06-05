KHAROF seeks changes in SDA’s proposal

“We are confident that the Master Plan in vogue was authored, engineered and architected after due diligence, thought, consideration and wisdom by the governmental agencies, who, in their own right, are themselves experts in these fields. We fail to understand where was the need to bring in the present expert committee with a single-point agenda; extension of the buffer without any proper scientific evidence is a bit too much,” Maqbool said.

He said that an estimated 95% of the area from Dalgate to Nehru Park area covered under proper permissions and within the guidelines.

“The present exercise to ban the remaining 5% vacant areas has no logic and justification. The order of 200 meters issued by the High Court is till the disposal of PIL. At that time there was no concept of STPs and bio-digesters. All the hotels and other habitats of these areas are connected with the Government StPS around the lake waterfront.

These establishments are paying for these services to LCMA for the maintenance and functioning of these STPs. We would like to put on record that we vehemently oppose trying to change the buffer from 50 metres. to 200 metres.,” the statement said.