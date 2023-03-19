KHOA office bearers take oath

Srinagar, Mar 19: The elected members of the managing committee of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (KHOA) took an oath in front of the Director of Tourism for Kashmir, Fazl Ul Haseeb, following the successful completion of elections and the announcement of results.
KHOA’s chairman Manzoor Pakhtoon, vice chairman Rafiq Ahmad Karnai, secretary Nazir Ahmad Guna, treasurer Javid Ahmad Ghassi, joint secretary Ghulam Nabi, accountant Abdul Majid, and publicity secretary Muhammad Sidiq Pakhtoon took oath during the oath ceremony which was attended by Director Tourism, Deputy Directors Tourism, Assistant Directors, Ex-Chairmen KHOA and Houseboat owners.