Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd organises mega plantation drive

Srinagar, Jan 9: In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, organised a massive plantation drive.

A statement said that the event, conducted in collaboration with the Forest Department of Kashmir Division, aimed to contribute substantially to the region’s green cover.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Mumtaz Majeed Sofi, Deputy Director of Forest Protection Force, and AK Akhoon, Assistant Director of Forest Protection Force, along with other members of the Forest Department.

The presence of the Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd. (KIPL) team underscored their commitment to environmental conservation through such initiatives.

“Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd.’s consistent efforts towards environmental protection were recognised during the event, as it was highlighted that approximately 4000 saplings of various trees had been planted during this mega plantation drive,” said Director Operations Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd. Riaz Ahmad Tramboo.

“This initiative stands as a testament to KIPL’s dedication to fostering a sustainable and green environment. It’s worth noting that Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd. has been actively participating in CSR initiatives, particularly in the realm of environmental conservation. Last year, the company successfully planted around 14,000 tree saplings as part of its CSR endeavours, all conducted under the resonant slogan, “Go Green.”