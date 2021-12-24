Kia Carens recreational vehicle debuts in India

Srinagar, Dec 24: Kia Corporation today launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India.
As per the statement issued by the company, the recreational vehicle (RV) is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package.
“The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry,” reads the statement.
Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle. The Carens, in all aspects, is another true customer-centric offering from Kia. The vehicle is all set to revolutionize and redefine family commuting, it is another game-changing product dedicated to our discerning Indian customers.”
The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022.