Kia Carens recreational vehicle debuts in India

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle. The Carens, in all aspects, is another true customer-centric offering from Kia. The vehicle is all set to revolutionize and redefine family commuting, it is another game-changing product dedicated to our discerning Indian customers.”