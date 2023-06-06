Kia Seltos records 5 lakh sales in just 46 months

Srinagar, June 6: Kia India has achieved a new sales milestone as Seltos sales cross the 5 lakh unit mark in just 46 months of its launch.
Kia made its India foray in August 2019 with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV. Since then, the model has contributed to 55% of the brand's net sales, including exports and domestic sales. During the first quarter of 2023, Kia sold 27,159 units of the Seltos. The company sells an average of over 9,000 units per month.
According to the company, 1,35,885 units of the Seltos manufactured in India, have been exported to nearly 100 overseas markets. These include markets in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific region.
Kia is now gearing up to launch the Seltos facelift in the Indian market. The updated model will get several changes both inside and out. The SUV is also expected to get safety features like a 360-degree camera with blind spot assistance as well as ADAS.
Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. "
"With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers. It is an incredibly emotional moment for us as we witness Seltos' incredible journey, evolving from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of badassery.”