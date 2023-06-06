Kia Seltos records 5 lakh sales in just 46 months

Kia made its India foray in August 2019 with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV. Since then, the model has contributed to 55% of the brand's net sales, including exports and domestic sales. During the first quarter of 2023, Kia sold 27,159 units of the Seltos. The company sells an average of over 9,000 units per month.

According to the company, 1,35,885 units of the Seltos manufactured in India, have been exported to nearly 100 overseas markets. These include markets in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and the Asia Pacific region.