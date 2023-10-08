Kifayat Aftab: Rising Star of Kashmir's Commentary Arena

Meet Kifayat Aftab, who has etched his name as a prominent voice in the commentary arena across Kashmir and has graced occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day in Baramulla.

Kifayat's story is one of determination, passion, and an unyielding spirit to create opportunities where none existed.

Born in Naloosa Boniyar, Kifayat and his family shifted to Baramulla in 1985. From playing gali cricket as a child to standing in front of cheering crowds, Kifayat Aftab has come a long way.