Kifayat Aftab: Rising Star of Kashmir's Commentary Arena

Baramulla, Oct 8: In the picturesque town of Baramulla, a young man's journey from the lanes of Naloosa Boniyar to the grand stage of commentary and hosting prestigious events is nothing short of inspiring.
Meet Kifayat Aftab, who has etched his name as a prominent voice in the commentary arena across Kashmir and has graced occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day in Baramulla.
Kifayat's story is one of determination, passion, and an unyielding spirit to create opportunities where none existed.
Born in Naloosa Boniyar, Kifayat and his family shifted to Baramulla in 1985. From playing gali cricket as a child to standing in front of cheering crowds, Kifayat Aftab has come a long way.
His educational journey began at Noorul Islam School in Baramulla and completed his 10+2 education at Government Higher Secondary School, Baramulla, and later went on to graduate from Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla.
All the while, his passion for commentary remained undiminished, as he would often be found glued to radios and TVs, avidly watching and listening to commentators and show hosts.
The turning point in Kifayat's journey came in 2009 when he was a student at GDC Baramulla. The Baramulla Premier League was underway at the Showkat Ali Stadium, locally known as the degree college ground. The tournament, organised by the Indian Army, lacked commentators and would occasionally ask passing college students to announce scores. One day, Kifayat, unknowingly and unexpectedly, got the chance to announce the score, and that moment changed everything.
"When I got the chance to announce the score on the first day, I really enjoyed it, and I decided not to lose the opportunity. I went there every day to announce the score and slowly started doing a little bit of commentary as well," Kifayat recollected with a smile.
As Kifayat began to do commentary, students started gathering around the field to listen to his words. The organisers appreciated his commentary skills, and he exchanged his contact information with them.
This exchange led to his first paid opportunity in 2009, commentating for the Kashmir Premier League tournament, where he earned Rs 500 per match.
From 2009 to 2013, Kifayat continued to showcase his talent at the local level within Baramulla. But it was in 2014 that his big break arrived when he was selected to do commentary for the final match in front of the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N N Vohra. He also had the honour of hosting the presentation ceremony for the same match.
"In 2015, I got the opportunity to exhibit my commentary talent outside the district as well, and I was preferred for presenting the matches as well," Kifayat said.
Without any influential background or patronage, Kifayat Aftab's journey has been one of relentless struggle to create opportunities. "I was incredibly passionate about commentary and hosting shows. I had been listening to the radio and watching commentary on TV since my childhood," he said.
In 2016, Kifayat found another breakthrough when he provided commentary during the Police tournament in Handwara. As time passed, Kifayat gained recognition and respect for his talents. He hosted sports shows at Doordarshan in 2017 and 2018, showcasing his abilities to a wider audience.
Kifayat's talent even caught the attention of renowned cricketers like Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan, who appreciated his commentary during matches in 2015 and 2017. "I still remember how Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina complimented me for my commentary and encouraged me to continue exhibiting my talent," Kifayat fondly recalled.
As days turned into years, Kifayat has now become a famous voice across Kashmir and is in high demand to host shows and add colour to events with his commentary. He hosted seven shows for Asian Paints in various districts of Kashmir, showcasing his versatility and skill.
Kifayat Aftab also had the honour of hosting the Republic Day function at Baramulla headquarters in 2020 and hosted Independence Day in 2023.
"I believe that one has to create opportunities for himself to become successful instead of crying over lack of opportunities. It is not always a cakewalk, we have to struggle to become successful," says Kifayat Aftab.