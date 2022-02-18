KIIT figures in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022

As per the statement issued by the unveriuniversitysity, the best universities under the age of 50 years were announced on 16th February 2022 in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first-ever young university in Odisha to achieve 251-300 rank.

"KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Young University Rankings 2022 of the Times Higher Education. The performance of KIIT, a young university of only 18 years, in this prestigious ranking is impressive."