‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan is big hit among J&K farmers’

The exercise started on April 24 and will continue until August 31, 2023, planned under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a turnaround programme recently approved by the UT Govt in the agriculture sector.

All districts in the UT are holding the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan - Orientation programme at the same time. The first three days of the week are designated for the program’s operation.

The government has released a thorough calendar specific to each district. Officers and officials from the Agriculture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Horticulture, Sericulture, and Fisheries Departments who were trained in advance during the 641 training sessions held throughout all districts from January to April are acting as the resource persons for the farmers’ orientations.

A creative method has been implemented to use short films/videos to describe the various initiatives and projects.

The farmers will be shown a total of 49 short films/videos about HADP and other centrally supported programmes at various locations in J&K.

The use of audiovisual aids to explain the schemes engaged and engrossed the farmers. In addition to this, a Q&A session was held following each video screening session to address farmers’ concerns. Pamphlets/brochures detailing all programmes were given to the farmers in Hindi, Urdu, and English. These brochures also included contact information for every department under UT’s agriculture production department.