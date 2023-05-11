KPKU welcomes commissioning of OFDA testing in Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir Pashmina Karigar Union (KPKU) has welcomed the inauguration of the OFDA testing of Pashmina in Kashmir.

In a statement, KPKU, “Pashmina artisans have been advocating for the installation of OFDA testing equipment to improve the quality of testing of pashmina fibre and produce for a long time. This equipment will help in removing all sub-standard raw materials from the market, leading to the betterment of the entire pashmina industry.”

“The installation of this equipment at CDI Srinagar will not only improve the quality of raw materials but also streamline the process of pashmina production. This, in turn, will enhance the reputation of Kashmir pashmina and increase its credibility as a brand”, the union in a statement said.