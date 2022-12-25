KSSIA pitches for framing of HLC to mitigate problems of MSMEs

According to the statement, in a day-long meeting of the general members of the valley’s oldest association KSSIA presided over by its President Syed Fazal Illahi, the members highlighted many chronic problems which come way to smooth operations of the existing units. The issues were raised in presence of former presidents of FCIK who presently carry out their responsibilities in the Advisory Council.

The members pointed out that the lower product market demand had drastically affected and reduced the productivity of units to an all-time low more so because of the withdrawal of the policy of purchase and price preference afforded to the local units by government departments.