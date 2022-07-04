KTA appreciates LG's prompt action in resolving highway issue

Srinagar, July 4: Kashmir Traders Alliance has appreciated and welcomed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's direction to officials asking them to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
" We appreciate the LG's personal intervention in getting the issue of traffic curbs which halted the movement of trucks on national highway resolved. It is a good gesture from the head of the UT administration which will provide succour to the trading community," said Aijaz Ahmad Shahdar, President Kashmir Traders Alliance in a statement.
Shahdhar said that he had personally taken up the issue with the officials and also issued an appeal to LG for his intervention.
"We have high expectations that LG Sinha will also resolve other issues confronting the trader's community," Shahdhar said.
"We are thankful to the LG Manoj Sinha for issuing of necessary Advisory to all concerned for hassle-free movement of fresh fruits laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) so that Valley Based traders don't incur losses."