KTA appreciates LG's prompt action in resolving highway issue

" We appreciate the LG's personal intervention in getting the issue of traffic curbs which halted the movement of trucks on national highway resolved. It is a good gesture from the head of the UT administration which will provide succour to the trading community," said Aijaz Ahmad Shahdar, President Kashmir Traders Alliance in a statement.

Shahdhar said that he had personally taken up the issue with the officials and also issued an appeal to LG for his intervention.