KTA decries pesky power cuts in Kashmir

Srinagar: President Kashmir Traders Alliance, Aijaz Shahdhar issued a passionate appeal to the government, urging immediate action to tackle the persistent issue of power cuts that have plagued Kashmir for years.

In a statement, Shahdhar said that as winter approaches, the Alliance emphasizes the critical need for an uninterrupted power supply to safeguard the well-being of residents and support local businesses.

"Kashmir is no stranger to challenging winter conditions, characterized by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. However, the recurring problem of power cuts has exacerbated the hardships faced by the people of the region. Local businesses, in particular, have been significantly affected, with frequent disruptions impacting productivity and economic stability."

President Aijaz Shahdhar conveyed his deep concern regarding the persistent and disruptive power outages, stating, "Our community and traders have endured these power cuts for far too long. It's not just an inconvenience; it's a serious hindrance to our daily lives and economic activities. We implore the government to take immediate and decisive action."

Shahdhar emphasised, "Our region has shown remarkable resilience, but we cannot continue to endure these recurring power cuts. It is the government's responsibility to prioritize the welfare and economic prosperity of Kashmir's people."

The Kashmir Traders Alliance hopes for swift and resolute action from the government to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply as winter approaches. The Alliance remains committed to collaborating with authorities to find long-term solutions to this pressing issue, the statement said.