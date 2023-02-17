KTA delegation calls on Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 17: Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) on Friday called on Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and discussed a slew of issues confronting the business community.
As per the statement, the meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere, where KTA delegation led by its president Ajaz Shahdhar presented a bouquet to Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.
During the meeting as per Ajaz Shahdhar, KTA delegation took up various issues confronting the business community including the current eviction drive.
“ Div Com assured us that the business community will not be affected, he in fact stated that there is the direction from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to all DCs directing them to eviction drive should not affect the business community and particularly the small traders,” Shahdhar said adding that they also took up the issue of slump in business also with the officer.
“ Also we raised the issue of pace of work of the smart city as a result of which main markets are hit, Divisional Commissioner informed us that the pace of work on the smart city projects will be fast-tracked,” he said adding that there will be no problems of streetlighting and steps are taken to replace old lighting system in markets.
Apart from these issues, the delegation discussed other burning issues confronting the busienss community. The Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them of all possible cooperation, Shahdhar said.
The delegation comprised senior KTA members Sajad Hyder, Shabir Shawl. Sabit Wani, Fayaz Ahmad, Tanveer Khan and Imtiyaz Bhat.