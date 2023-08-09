KTA delegation calls on Div Com Kashmir; discusses business-related issues

Srinagar, Aug 9: A delegation of the Kashmir Traders Alliance met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to highlight the issue of the slow progress of the Smart City projects.
A statement issued here said that Aijaz Shahdhar, President of the KTA, who was leading the delegation, informed the Divisional Commissioner about the sluggish progress being made on the smart city project outside the SMHS hospitals at Karan Nagar, which is generating traffic congestion, stopping the movement of ambulances, and inconveniencing both patients and neighbourhood business owners.
According to Shahdhar, the Divisional Commissioner was also made aware of the significance of this road link because most people who travel to SMHS or SKIMS through Batamaloo and Karan Nagar use it.
As per Shahdhar, the Divisional Commissioner assured them that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.
Other significant business and commerce concerns relating to the trade community were also discussed in addition to these ones by business delegation with Divisional Commissioner, it said.
According to the statement, the Divisional Commissioner promised to address the problems brought up by the KTA delegation.