KTA delegation calls on Div Com Kashmir; discusses business-related issues

A statement issued here said that Aijaz Shahdhar, President of the KTA, who was leading the delegation, informed the Divisional Commissioner about the sluggish progress being made on the smart city project outside the SMHS hospitals at Karan Nagar, which is generating traffic congestion, stopping the movement of ambulances, and inconveniencing both patients and neighbourhood business owners.

According to Shahdhar, the Divisional Commissioner was also made aware of the significance of this road link because most people who travel to SMHS or SKIMS through Batamaloo and Karan Nagar use it.