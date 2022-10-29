KTA denounces unscheduled power cuts, tariff hike

President KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement said that the Kashmir Valley is reeling under unscheduled power cuts at a time when the power department has hiked power tariffs by over 15 percent across various categories of consumers.

“Despite tall claims of uninterrupted power supply has remained confined to papers only, while the reality is that with arrival of winter long & unscheduled power cuts are back to haunt of people of Kashmir.”