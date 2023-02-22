KTA hails J&K Bank’s decision to extend OTS scheme’s deadline

As per the statement issued by KTA, President Ajaz Shahdhar, the decision of the premier bank to extend the scheme's last date will benefit the business community for which he applauded the role of the J&K Bank to pay heed to the demands of the KTA which they had raised this issue through the press.

"However, we would like to urge the J&K Bank authorities to further extend the date of this scheme to March 2024 as during the last few years Kashmir's business community has suffered a lot and are not in a position to avail benefits of this OTS scheme," Shahdhar said.