KTA pitches for business stimulus package in upcoming budget

AjazShahdhar, the president of the KTA, stated in a statement that there is a market slump and that traders are having trouble making ends meet. There needs to be a financial influx into the markets since the post-COVID economic environment in Kashmir has not yet recovered.

"We have high expectations from the upcoming J&K Budget as the trade community is facing a plethora of problems post-COVID, there is a need for capital infusion in the market, due to fewer sales businessmen finding it difficult to repay their debts," AjazShahdhar said. He said that Kashmir's business community has been facing huge losses for the last three decades and it is high time that the government of India provides a special comprehensive package to revive the businesses in the Valley. KTA has urged Union Finance Minister, NirmalaSitharaman to keep the situation of Kashmir's business community in mind before finalising the Budget 2023-24 for J&K.