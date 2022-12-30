KTA resents levying of commitment charges by J&K Bank

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders Alliance has requested J&K Bank management to reverse their most recent decision regarding the imposition of “Commitment Charges” on the remaining balance of loans and credit lines granted to businesses.

In a statement released to the media to voice its disapproval, President of KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar, stated that this was the first time in the history of J&K Bank that borrowers were being forced to pay for loans or the percentage of loans that they actually didn’t take out or use. The bank has refrained from charging these fees perhaps in recognition of the hostile work environment earlier.