KTA seeks release of pending payments from J&K Agro Industries

A statement issued here said that President KTA, Aijaz Ahmad Shahdhar spoke passionately about the plight of the suppliers, and contractors, stating, "Our members have been facing immense financial stress because of the prolonged delay in receiving payments from J&K Agro Industries and also pending liabilities in treasuries across Kashmir. This has not only affected their business operations but also put their livelihoods at risk. We implore the authorities to intervene and ensure the immediate release of these payments, which are rightfully owed to our members." "As the situation continues to evolve, the Kashmir Traders Alliance remains resolute in its mission to secure the financial well-being of its members and support the growth of the local economy. The alliance hopes that the government will act swiftly to address their concerns and facilitate the release of long-overdue payments from J&K Agro Industries," Shahdhar said.

KTA, which represents a significant number of traders in the region, has expressed growing concern over the financial hardships faced by its members due to the delay in payments.